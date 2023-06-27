Newcastle Herald
Tara Moriarty confirms the Williamtown Special Activation Precinct is under review

By Matthew Kelly
Updated June 28 2023 - 7:33am, first published 6:30am
Former Deputy Premier John Barilaro announced the creation of the Williamtown special activation precinct in May 2020. Picture: Simone DePeak
The future of the Williamtown Special Activation Precinct is uncertain after the state government announced a review of the massive economic development project.

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

