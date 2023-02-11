Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Investigation

Williamtown Red Zone residents forced to sell by Christmas as NSW government takes land for Special Activation Precinct

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
February 11 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jenny Robinson holding a PFAS monitoring device at her her Cabbage Tree Road Property. Picture by Peter Lorimer.

Williamtown residents whose properties are needed for the Special Activation Precinct have been told they must sell up by Christmas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.