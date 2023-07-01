Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Photos

Homes of the Hunter | Stunning unique design built on field of dreams | Louth Park

By Judith Whitfield
July 2 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The beauty of living on an acreage is there's room to move, room to grow, room for change. For Janine and Dan, the size of their property allowed them to build a new dream home to suit their changing needs and lifestyle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.