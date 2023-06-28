Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Polaris left heartbroken by death of guitarist Ryan Siew in Europe

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
Updated June 28 2023 - 11:08am, first published 11:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Polaris lead guitarist Ryan Siew has died. Picture Facebook
Polaris lead guitarist Ryan Siew has died. Picture Facebook

POLARIS are shattered following the sudden death of lead guitarist Ryan Siew.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.