POLARIS are shattered following the sudden death of lead guitarist Ryan Siew.
The Sydney metalcore band announced on Wednesday that Siew, 26, had died on June 19 while Polaris were touring Europe with fellow Aussie band The Amity Affliction.
Polaris' upcoming Australian tour, which included a September 13 show at the University of Newcastle's Bar On The Hill, is in extreme doubt.
"Ryan, we will love and miss you for the rest of our days, and we will never fill the hole that you leave in all of our lives," Polaris posted on social media.
"Our hearts are with his family first and foremost, but also with all those whose lives he touched."
Polaris are scheduled to release their third album Fatalism on September 1.
