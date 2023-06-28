Newcastle Herald
Mayfield Mosque hosts a celebration of food and faith at Foreshore Park

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
June 28 2023 - 4:30pm
Men prayed at Foreshore Park this morning before celebrating over food. Picture supplied
Men prayed at Foreshore Park this morning before celebrating over food. Picture supplied

The Hunter's Muslim community began celebrations for Eid al-Adha on Wednesday with prayers, food and a lot of colour.

