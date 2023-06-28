In the age of edge-lord cynicism, it is easy to look at so much hype and declare ourselves against it. But that cynicism forgets (or, at worst, ignores) a simple truth of music; when you walk into a record store, you are surrounded by hundreds of albums laboriously produced to appeal to us personally. There is literally something for everyone. And, in 2023, there is perhaps no other artists that embodies that ethos of appeal more than Taylor Swift - it just happens that she is also the biggest act on earth at the same time.