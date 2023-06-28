Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Comment

Taylor Swift Eras pre-sale reveals more than just massive fan hype; it shows the artist's impact on the music industry at large

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated June 28 2023 - 4:55pm, first published 1:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Look, I will happily throw my hand up and admit that I have been - and am - as cynical as anyone about just about anything. It's the ugly side of growing up in the generation that lived with the internet in our pocket; for better or worse (worse), the social language of the internet is sarcasm and snark and, in a culture where there is never a clear and simple answer to anything - and being unabashedly "pro-stuff" isn't as cool as being "anti-stuff" - cynicism never leaves you as easily as it arrives.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon McCarthy

Simon McCarthy

Digital Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.