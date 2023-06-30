Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Interactive

Newcastle Herald Topics: Can you solve this seventh grade maths problem?

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated June 30 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A couple of days ago, I got a text from my boss. Usually, a text from the editor means breaking news is afoot - something big is happening and you need to be on it, now. Drop what you're doing; whatever is on the other end of this message needs immediate attention. Stat. Pronto. Straight away.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon McCarthy

Simon McCarthy

Digital Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.