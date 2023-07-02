Newcastle Herald
'Sleepy' Cooranbong turns housing hot spot in Lake Macquarie

By Michael Parris
Updated July 3 2023 - 12:17pm, first published 5:00am
An aerial view last week of housing development in Coorabong. Picture supplied
New development approval figures show the south-west Lake Macquarie suburbs of Cooranbong and Morisset are among the Hunter's most popular growth spots.

Journalist

Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.

