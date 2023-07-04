Newcastle Herald
State of Origin rugby league: Bradman Best's road from bus bad boy to Blues jersey

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated July 4 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 5:00pm
Newcastle Knights centre Bradman Best will make his NSW Origin debut next Wednesday. Picture Getty Images
Bradman Best credits missing the Newcastle team bus and his subsequent axing from the NRL side as the wake-up call that set him on the path to a surprise State of Origin debut.

