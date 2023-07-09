Aaron Goadsby eyes trip north for James Cagney after Menangle win

Whittingham trainer Aaron Goadsby may take James Cagney to Queensland with Oaks hope Remy Brown after his dominant win at Menangle on Saturday night.
James Cagney made it five wins on the trot, and four in Australia for Goadsby, with the 12-metre demolition in a mile of 1:52:8. The Kiwi four-year-old Art Major gelding, which Goadsby bought, started in Australia with a win at Tamworth then two victories at Newcastle.
He came down the outside from three back in the running line to cruise to victory in his city debut. Goadsby was weighing up his options with the surprise packet, which had already repaid his new owners.
"He ran good time, did it easy, did everything right and let down bloody good," Goadsby said. "He's starting to measure up.
"There's some heats of a winter series down there in a fortnight, or he might go to Brisbane with Remy Brown. There's a couple of nice races for him there."
Filly Remy Brown also raced at Menangle, taking on open mares' grade, and finished 6.6 metres away in eighth after a luckless run.
At Newcastle on Friday night, visiting reinsman Jack Chapple had a double with trainer Ty Robson's Heavenly Sign and Haveyoucheckedin.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
