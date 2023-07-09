Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Aaron Goadsby eyes trip north for James Cagney after Menangle win

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
July 9 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Cagney and driver Josh Gallagher win on Saturday night. Picture Racing at Club Menangle Trackside
James Cagney and driver Josh Gallagher win on Saturday night. Picture Racing at Club Menangle Trackside

Whittingham trainer Aaron Goadsby may take James Cagney to Queensland with Oaks hope Remy Brown after his dominant win at Menangle on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.