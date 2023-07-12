Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Opinion

How a Hunter-based TAFE new industries training centre would deliver state and regional workforces of the future

By Nick Galvin Waight and Liam Phelan
July 12 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The region can be a world leader in clean energy and manufacturing, Hunter Jobs Alliance says.
The region can be a world leader in clean energy and manufacturing, Hunter Jobs Alliance says.

The Hunter is attracting investment in renewable energy developments, decarbonising industry, and new sectors such as battery manufacturing, green hydrogen and offshore wind.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.