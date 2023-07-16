When Adamstown Rosebud players Mackenzie Duraj and Audrey-Rose Budden found out they would be flag bearers at the women's World Cup, they knew they had struck it lucky.
The club, known for training Matilda's star Clare Wheeler, will send six of their best players to carry flags at a quarter final in Sydney.
After watching "many, many" Matilda's games, Miss Duraj, who has only been with the club for a year, is excited to walk on the World Cup field.
"I think it will be a really great experience," the 14-year-old told the Newcastle Herald. "I'm not nervous."
Miss Duraj will travel to Accor Stadium with her father while others watch on from home.
The club was selected because of their consistent involvement in northern NSW women's football, including as the last standing club of the original National Premier Leagues competition.
Coaching co-ordinator Kerry Conquest said it was too hard to pick the best players from the club, so she put the girls into a hat draw.
A picture of Ms Wheeler hangs in the clubhouse, inspiring young players. Ms Conquest said her late-blooming career kept many young up-and-comings at their best.
"I was asked to send players who embody the club's spirit. We have so many of them who do," she said. "There was a lot of anticipation."
But Miss Duraj said despite her luck in being chosen, there is no envy from her teammates.
"They were really excited for me," she said. "They just thought it would be really cool."
At home, it is a different story. The 16-year-old has two sisters who also play for Rosebud. Her mum, Lisa, is busy trying to score tickets for the whole family to the quarter final.
"Her sisters are really envious of this opportunity for Audrey-Rose," Ms Budden said.
"We have watched the Matildas when they have played in Newcastle. We go together as a club so it's really nice," she said.
If the Matildas make the quarter final, they will play in the game the girls are flag-bearers for.
Hunter fans will be able to watch the quarter final from live screening sites across the city, including at Wheeler Place.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young
