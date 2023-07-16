Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Adamstown Rosebud, who trained Matildas' Clare Wheeler, will flagbear at Accor Stadium

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
July 17 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adamstown Rosebud players Audrey-Rose Budden and Mackenzie Duraj are excited to flagbear at the World Cup. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Adamstown Rosebud players Audrey-Rose Budden and Mackenzie Duraj are excited to flagbear at the World Cup. Picture by Peter Lorimer

When Adamstown Rosebud players Mackenzie Duraj and Audrey-Rose Budden found out they would be flag bearers at the women's World Cup, they knew they had struck it lucky.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.