Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Australia should focus on Olympics not Commonwealth Games, former Kookaburra Simon Orchard says

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated July 18 2023 - 2:52pm, first published 1:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Orchard playing for the Kookaburras against Canada in 2009.
Simon Orchard playing for the Kookaburras against Canada in 2009.

Australia should focus on the Olympics rather than the Commonwealth Games, former national hockey player Simon Orchard says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.