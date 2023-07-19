Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Some to get varroa mite compensation from NSW government but not others, Amorelle Dempster says

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated July 19 2023 - 5:24pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amorelle Dempster, of Slow Food Hunter Valley, wants all farmers to receive compensation over the varroa mite eradication program. Picture by Marina Neil
Amorelle Dempster, of Slow Food Hunter Valley, wants all farmers to receive compensation over the varroa mite eradication program. Picture by Marina Neil

Hunter beekeepers and farmers will benefit from a new round of compensation from the NSW government, as the varroa mite eradication effort extends into its second year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.