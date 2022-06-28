Honey bees from overseas had been previously intercepted at various Australian ports. The reddish brown oval-shaped mite is the size of the head of a pin. It has caused international concern among beekeepers for 50 years, having spread from the Asian honey bee to the European honey bee in the 1970s. Virginia Tech university research noted that varroa destructor was "believed to be the leading cause of colony collapse" in European bees, "with the exception of Australia and several isolated island locations".

