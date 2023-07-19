In Disney On Ice presents 100 Years of Wonder Mickey Mouse and his friends follow Captain Hook's treasure map for clues to find Tinker Bell. The devious Hook is trying to steal her magic. Mickey's journey spans the Marigold Bridge with Miguel from Disney Pixar's Coco and the mystical Land of the Dead before heading to the wintry world of Arendelle where Elsa creates a kaleidoscope of crystals to build an ice palace with a little help from from a "high flying" Belle.