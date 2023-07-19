It's that time of year again: Disney on Ice is back in Newcastle.
The new presentation, 100 Years of Wonder, runs for nine shows at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre starting with the first one on Thursday at 7pm.
The other shows are Friday, July 21, at 11am and 7pm; Saturday, July 22, at 10am, 2pm and 6pm; and Sunday, July 23, at 10am, 2pm and 6pm.
Like the rest of the world, and the rest of Australia, Newcastle is in love with Disney on Ice. More than 35,000 tickets have been sold to the Newcastle shows.
Olive Nichols, 7, of Belford, is looking forward to attending Disney on Ice on Thursday night with three of her friends. Her mum Suellyn says it's the highlight of the year, and the memories they make and share as a family are precious.
This year Olive is keen to see the characters from Little Mermaid and Belle (from Beauty and The Beast) as she loves reading about them.
In Disney On Ice presents 100 Years of Wonder Mickey Mouse and his friends follow Captain Hook's treasure map for clues to find Tinker Bell. The devious Hook is trying to steal her magic. Mickey's journey spans the Marigold Bridge with Miguel from Disney Pixar's Coco and the mystical Land of the Dead before heading to the wintry world of Arendelle where Elsa creates a kaleidoscope of crystals to build an ice palace with a little help from from a "high flying" Belle.
Toy Story's Buzz Lightyear, Woody and Jessie demonstrate teamwork when recruiting the Green Army Men for a daring rescue in Andy's room, Moana encounters the fiery wrath of Te Ka, and memories are made with characters from Aladdin and The Little Mermaid in a grand finale.
Disney On Ice presents 100 Years of Wonder is physically demanding and features more non-traditional forms of skating than previous productions, including freestyling and acrobatics.
There are still tickets available to the Newcastle shows, with prices ranging from $30 to $135.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He writes about culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
