Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Hunter Community Forum 'condemns' Newcastle council for perceived public shut-out on planning decisions

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated July 22 2023 - 6:31pm, first published 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Hunter Community Forum meeting on Friday night saw around 145 residents meet to vent their frustrations at a perceived "shut out" from the city council's public consultation process.
A Hunter Community Forum meeting on Friday night saw around 145 residents meet to vent their frustrations at a perceived "shut out" from the city council's public consultation process.

Issues of misleading consultation, privatisation, and the true power of the public voice in the face of bureaucratic obstacles drew up strong opinions in the Hunter Room of City Hall on Friday night as the Hunter Community Forum met to hear from three outspoken local leaders with a stake in the city's future.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon McCarthy

Simon McCarthy

Digital Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.