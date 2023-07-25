Newcastle Herald
Maitland City Council to consider heritage listing statue formerly known as the 'Little Black Boy'

By Gabriel Fowler and Chloe Coleman
Updated July 25 2023 - 6:06pm, first published 5:30pm
Maitland's Jocko Graves statue on High Street. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
THE proposed heritage listing of a statue of a 12-year-old African American boy called Jocko Graves in Maitland's High Street is an insult, says Scott Franks of the Plains Clans of the Wonnarua People.

