THREE people significantly impacted by the horror Greta wedding bus crash have come together to call for change in the industry.
Alex Tigani, a member of the Singleton Roosters community and bus crash survivor, Adam Bray who lost his son Zach in the fatal incident and father of the groom John Gaffney met with the transport minister to fund a national taskforce on bus safety. They launched the campaign with an interview to Nine news on Monday.
The trio reportedly handed over a seven-point plan on how to overhaul the industry including suggestions of making speed monitoring devices mandatory in buses similar to a black box in an aeroplane.
In response to their call-to-action, Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Minister Catherine King has made discussions to convene a bus safety round table.
"The minister expressed her deepest sympathies and support at the unimaginable tragedy they are faced with," a spokeswoman for the Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Minister, Catherine King, said.
"She has asked assistant minister Carol Brown, who has portfolio responsibility for road safety, to convene a bus safety round table, and she has also asked her department to provide advice on the proposals that Adam, Alex and John provided," she said.
The spokeswoman said road safety ministers were meeting in September and bus safety will be added to the agenda.
The crash on June 11 killed 10 wedding guests and injured 25 others near Greta, leaving the Singleton community shattered.
The group was on its way home from the wedding of Singleton couple Mitchell Gaffney and Madeleine Edsell at Wandin Valley Estate, when the bus carrying 36 passengers, rolled at the Wine Country Drive roundabout, near the Hunter Expressway.
"We're reminded of the Port Arthur issue, a real national crisis and there was some leadership," Mr Gaffney told Nine.
"Here's an excellent example where as a nation we can bring a nation together, and where needed international people, to make a big difference."
Mr Bray said "when I say there's a gap in preventative safety for buses it's more than a gap, it's non-existent".
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
