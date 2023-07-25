A man in his 20s has been airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle after crashing into a tree near Lake Macquarie on Tuesday morning.
The Newcastle Herald understands the driver's motor vehicle had veered off Hue Hue Road near Wyee and made impact, causing the male driver to be trapped for quite some time.
He sustained serious leg and internal injuries from the accident.
NSW Ambulance paramedics were first on scene at the incident which occurred just before 7am, southwest of Lake Macquarie, and were joined by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.
Emergency services worked to release the man who was treated by local paramedics and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team for his injuries before airlifting him to John Hunter.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
