Coach Matt Ellis wants the Hunter Wildfires to get back to their "winning ways" against West Harbour in the penultimate round of Jack Scott Cup at Concord Oval on Saturday (11.50am).
The Wildfires are coming off back-to-back losses to Sydney Uni Blue (36-5) and Gordon (19-17) but hold third position with two rounds remaining in Sydney women's premier rugby union.
Hunter on 35 points, only two ahead of their final-round opponents Easts (33) and five clear of Two Blues (30), produced a comprehensive 70-0 rout of West Harbour (two points) in round one.
But Ellis was taking nothing for granted against the last-placed side.
"I'd expect they'll have grown and learnt a bit," Ellis said.
"We definitely need to win this. But we need to play the footy that we're capable of. The way that we played them in the first round, we just didn't take the foot off the accelerator.
"We just kept playing the way we want to play - up-tempo, fast footy, so we've just got to do that again.
"We've got to get back to those winning ways. That's what we want to be able to do, because we're heading into the finals hopefully and we want to start playing that style of footy again."
The Wildfires have been depleted for their past two games due to injury and unavailability but welcome the returns of prop Hannah Stewart (shoulder), second-rower Renee Clarke (ankle) plus Emily Sheather, Emily Marsh and Leticia Betham from representative commitments.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
