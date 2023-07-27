Newcastle Herald
What does the Matildas loss to Nigeria mean?

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated July 27 2023 - 10:37pm, first published 10:20pm
Nigeria's Osinachi Ohale lies on the pitch after scoring her team's second goal at Suncorp Stadium on Thursday night. Picture Getty Images
While all the questions around their first World Cup game were centred around how the Matildas would cope without Sam Kerr, the narrative of the second turned to a matter of depth.

