While all the questions around their first World Cup game were centred around how the Matildas would cope without Sam Kerr, the narrative of the second turned to a matter of depth.
In particular, how deep do Australia's attacking stocks go with forwards Kerr (calf), Kyah Simon (knee) and Mary Fowler (concussion protocols) all ruled out of their clash with Nigeria which, given the right result, could seal progression to the knock-out stages.
Where will the goals come from?
That seemed to be answered in the first half with the Matildas dominating in attack and a feeling like a goal was coming.
It was just a matter of when.
In a coaching masterstroke, coach Tony Gustavsson deployed one of Australia's most experienced players in an advanced role.
And box-to-box midfielder Emily van Egmond, in her 130th appearance for the Matildas and fourth World Cup, delivered with a clinical finish in first-half stoppage time at Suncorp Stadium.
The problem was what happened after that.
Three Nigerian goals before Australia found another of their own deep in stoppage time.
Then it wasn't so much a question of depth as it was defence, with the Matildas caught out on the counter-attack by a side that rarely threatened in the first half but came to life in the second.
So, what does the 3-2 loss in front of 49,146 fans on Thursday night mean?
It means the country will be holding its collective breath to see if Kerr can play their final group game against Canada in Melbourne in four days' time.
It also means the Matildas need a win. And the pressure will be immense.
Canada and Nigeria both have four points after they drew in their opening clash of the tournament.
Australia have three points from their first-round, 1-0 win against Republic of Ireland in Group B.
A draw may be enough, if Nigeria lost to Ireland and Australia win. Then goal difference will also be taking into account.
But both final-round games will be played out at the same time.
Stand-in skipper Steph Catley said leading into the Nigeria clash, facing adversity with their depth about the be tested, it was, "How we gather".
"It's how the rest of the squad bounces back and performs in a high-pressure situation in the biggest games, and I think that's something over the last few years we've really developed," Catley said on the eve of the Nigeria game.
Now, the country is about to find out.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
