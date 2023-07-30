Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Knights Email List

Newcastle coach Adam O'Brien parks finals thoughts as Knights prepare for trip to Perth to face the Dolphins

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated July 30 2023 - 2:09pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Knights coach Adam O'Brien has "parked" any thoughts of how Newcastle might make the finals, vowing to ensure his side are solely focused on securing another win against the Dolphins this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.