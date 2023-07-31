Relief, ecstasy and a feeling that they can conquer the world.
The Matildas were brimming with emotion, and confidence, after a 4-0 rout of Olympic champions Canada in Melbourne on Monday night earned them top spot in Group B and progression to the Women's World Cup knock-out stages.
The victory - set up with a first-half brace to Hayley Raso followed by a 58th-minute goal to Mary Fowler and sealed by Steph Catley from the penalty spot in stoppage time - came under immense pressure with Australia facing the possibility of tournament elimination if they did not take three points.
They did so in resounding fashion with what Catley, who again donned the captain's armband as Sam Kerr remained unused on the bench with a calf complaint, described as "a mature performance".
"I'm so proud of the girls," an exhausted Catley said post-match.
"The unity, the fight tonight was incredible. There's a lot of pressure coming into this situation and everyone was so, so excited and so, so pumped up. We just felt like we were going to put on a show tonight."
The clinical performance followed a disastrous 3-2 loss to world No.20 ranked Nigeria, which intensified the spotlight already on the tournament co-hosts.
The Matildas had not not made it out of the group stage since 2003 and, with pressure piled on them, you could tell from the first whistle on Monday night that there was no way they were going to let their World Cup dreams slip.
Not only did they get out of the group, it was the first time Australia had topped their group at a World Cup.
Canada had no answers for a side that barely put a foot wrong and played with a steely determination to get the job the done.
"This team has a lot of passion," Catley said.
"Everybody loves playing in this team more than anything in the world, and I can't even tell you what the buzz was like before the game.
"There was a fire in everyone's eyes and everyone was out there to do everything they could to win at all costs, and it was a mature performance. They had a lot of the ball, they're an incredible team. They defend well. They keep the ball. They create chances.
"So, the way that we defended together and the way that we countered that was mature ... at times in the past we've let moments like that get the better of us and I think it shows we've come a long way and we're ready for a tournament like this."
Catley partnered Arsenal teammate Caitlin Foord on the left side and the pair formed a lethal attacking duo, combining almost telepathically to the delight of a raucous Melbourne crowd.
Asked what kind of statement the performance and result made to the rest of the world, Foord replied: "I think it's more for us."
"It's a point for us to prove that we know we can do this. Last time we played here, we beat Sweden 4-0 as well, so we've proven that we can do it against the best and we wanted to show that tonight.
"And, I've always said that when we're at our best, individually and as a team, we can beat anyone."
Long-serving centre-back Alanna Kennedy, whose miscommunication with goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold had gifted Nigeria their third and ultimately winning goal four days earlier, was thrilled with "a great result".
"Obviously, we thrive under pressure," a relieved and happy Kennedy said.
"Ideally, we probably wouldn't want to have been in that position, but we're always going to fight until the end and it's the Aussie mentality.
"We love the challenge and, when our backs are against the wall, that's when we really show our character and who we are as a team, so we were never going to shy away from tonight."
The Matildas finished top of Group B on six points with Nigeria clinching second spot on five points after drawing 0-0 against the Republic of Ireland in Brisbane on Monday night.
Australia are set to play the Group D runner-up in the round of 16 at Stadium Australia next Monday night (8.30pm). It will be either Denmark, England, Haiti or China, depending on results on Tuesday.
Obviously, the question on everyone's slips will still be, will Sam Kerr be back for their next do-or-die challenge?
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
