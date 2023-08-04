Newcastle Herald
Toohey's News: Which Knights players are on the outer?

By Barry Toohey
August 5 2023 - 5:00am
Kurt Mann is coming off contract at the Knights. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
High-profile off-contract Newcastle players including Kurt Mann, Hymel Hunt, Jack Johns and Brodie Jones are officially searching for new clubs for next season with the Knights closing in on completing their top-30 roster for 2024.

