Toohey's News: Which Knights players are on the outer?

High-profile off-contract Newcastle players including Kurt Mann, Hymel Hunt, Jack Johns and Brodie Jones are officially searching for new clubs for next season with the Knights closing in on completing their top-30 roster for 2024.
The imminent re-signing of Enari Tuala and Dylan Lucas will leave just two spots remaining in the top squad following confirmation on Wednesday that Penrith playmaker Jack Cogger and South Sydney backrower Jed Cartwright will link with the club next season.
The remaining positions will be filled by two outside backs. The Knights are in the market for an established winger to replace Roosters-bound Dom Young, while the club is also considering handing giant lower-grade winger Laitia Moceidreke a career lifeline with an offer of a low-tier top 30 deal.
That leaves the likes of Mann, Hunt, Johns, Jones and Adam Clune all headed for the exit door. Mann has been linked to a possible move back to the Dragons while Clune is weighing up several offers from English Super League clubs.
Now that Adam O'Brien has finally been confirmed as Newcastle coach for next year, expect the club to finalise his coaching staff after assistant Rory Kostjasyn re-signed for a further 12 months. His new deal will mean O'Brien and his three assistants, Blake Green, Brian McDermott and Kostjasyn, will now all come off contract together at the end of next season.
Meanwhile, Kalyn Ponga wasn't the only player singing the praises of O'Brien this week. Hooker Phoenix Crossland described his coach as like a father figure during his appearance on the latest Toohey's News podcast.
We keep hearing the Broncos and not the Roosters will be the biggest threat to the Knights re-signing Blues' Origin centre Bradman Best if he does not re-commit before November 1 with his family having moved from the Central Coast to Ipswich. However, Best is not keen to leave and the club must ensure he is tied down before rivals can make a play for him.
We can dispel two of the biggest media furphies doing the rounds this week surrounding the Newcastle Knights.
First, the club has no intention of letting luckless young centre Krystian Mapapalangi depart as reported despite his shocking run with injury this season.
The other rumour involved the Knights preparing to meet with young Dragons halfback Jayden Sullivan when club officials return from Perth.There will be no meeting. Officials claim Sullivan was never even seriously spoken about.
"His agent is clearly using us to boost his value elsewhere," a Knights insider told us.
We're hearing Jack Cogger did plenty of homework before turning his back on a new deal from Penrith to return to the Knights for the next three years.
Cogger spoke to former teammates Daniel and Jacob Saifiti among others to hear their thoughts on the direction of the club and he also sought assurances from officials around the coach. The fact his partner is from Caves Beach was another factor.
Hot on the heels of NBN losing long-serving head of sport Mitch Hughes comes news of another high profile Newcastle sporting media departure. We're told highly regarded ABC Newcastle radio veteran Craig Hamilton is set to pull up stumps in the next few weeks after more than 25 years on air. Word is Hammo is planning to spend more time on his crusade to educate and shine a light on mental health. His documentary, The Promise, will premiere at Newcastle's Civic Theatre on September 20 with tickets on sale soon.
Kalyn Ponga's run of brilliant form has seen him jump out to a five-point lead in Baz's Best player of the year competition after a man-of-the-match performance in the Knights' big win over the Raiders. Dane Gagai also returned to his best, coming up with two try assists and making a game high 241 metres. Prop Leo Thompson edged out Phoenix Crossland, Tyson Frizell, Jackson Hastings and Tyson Gamble for the point.
Rd 22 - Knights v Raiders
3 Ponga 2 Gagai 1 Thompson
Current standings: 20 Ponga 15 Tyson Frizell 13 Greg Marzhew, Gagai, 10 Lachie Miller 7 Phoenix Crossland 5 Jackson Hastings 4 Bradman Best, Thompson 3 Kurt Mann, Lachlan Fitzgibbon 2 Tyson Gamble, Daniel Saifiti, Dylan Lucas, Adam Elliott
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Or if your story has open comments:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.