NPL: NNSW Football clear player and club over registration breach

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
August 3 2023 - 8:30pm
Valentine celebrate a goal in round one this year.
Former Valentine player Nick Harmon has escaped suspension over a dual registration breach that led to fears of an NPL men's ladder shake-up with two rounds remaining.

