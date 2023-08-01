NEWCASTLE Jets fullback Lucas Mauragis was aged 14 when he left the family home in Merimbula to pursue a football career.
The wingback lived on his own in a Canberra apartment, riding his bike to school and training, for three years.
Now a fully-fledged professional, playing a season in Wellington was always going to be a cakewalk.
Surplus to the requirements of then Jets coach Arthur Papas, Mauragis went on loan to Wellington Phoenix for the 2022-23 campaign.
The left fullback started in 18 games - more than four times the amount of the previous season - and helped steer the Phoenix to a place in the finals.
Now back in Newcastle, Mauragis has no doubt that he has returned a better player.
"The decision to go over there was the right one," Mauragis said. "I learnt a lot being in a different environment and learning a different style of play.
"Getting that experience in games is something I didn't have. Playing under Ufuk Talay, I learnt a lot about being disciplined and being more of an experienced player."
New Jets coach Rob Stanton agrees.
"It was a great move for him," Stanton said. "It helped him develop and grow. We will get a big benefit from that.
"He has come in and hit the ground running. He knows what he wants to do, and he knows how he is going to do it.
"That year away has given him football maturity. He is a really respectful, professional guy and has impressed me."
Mauragis' form for Wellington earned the 21-year-old a place in the Olyroos squad that finished third in the prestigious Maurice Revello tournament in France in June.
The Olyroos, which were comprised largely of Europe-based players, beat France and Mexico before going down to Panama in the semi-final.
"It was an awesome experience to go away with the national team," Mauragis said. "It is what you dream of as a kid. It was great to see big players coming from top clubs in Europe. It shows that anything is possible. There is not that much of a gap from the A-League."
The Olyroos begin the road to the Paris Olympics next month with under-23 Asian Cup qualifiers in Tajikistan against North Korea (September 6), Laos (September 9) and the hosts (September 12).
"That is definitely a goal of mime, to go to the Olympics," Mauragis said. "I'm working hard every day to make sure I get that opportunity."
Mauragis was strong at left back in the Jets' win on penalties over Melbourne Victory in the Australia Cup last month.
The Jets play a friendly against Sydney FC on Sunday before taking on Brisbane Roar in the Australia Cup round of 32 at Maitland Sportsground on August 14.
"Working hard in pre-season and putting in good performances in the Australia Cup can help me with selection for the qualifiers," Mauragis said.
Only five players - Michael Weier, Dane Ingham, Jason Hoffman, Kosta Grozos and Archie Goodwin - remain from Mauragis' last season in Newcastle.
"I think there are only a handful of us left, which is pretty surreal," Mauragis said. "I'm enjoying playing under Rob.
"He is very demanding of his players. I'm looking forward to working with him, especially in my position and what he wants from me. I'm really excited."
Daniel Wilmering is the other specialist left back in the squad. Jason Hoffman, Tom Aquilina and Dane Ingham have also been deployed in the role.
"There is great competition," Mauragis said. "It is good to compete against each other at each training session. It will only make us better players.
"I am making sure that next season is even stronger. I really want to take my football to another level. I'm motivated to do that.
"Every day I am coming in and making myself a better player in everything that I do."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
