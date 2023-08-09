Newcastle Herald
PRD Presence: Mark Kentwell rebrands to Presence Real Estate

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated August 9 2023 - 1:00pm, first published 12:00pm
Real estate agent Mark Kentwell, who heads the Newcastle franchise of PRD Real Estate, and who was at the centre of a Newcastle Herald investigation into PRD Presence's dealings will "transition" from his PRD-branded franchise into "a more autonomous and unique entity" called Presence Real Estate.

