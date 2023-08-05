Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Knights climb into top eight after fifth straight win

RD
By Robert Dillon
Updated August 5 2023 - 7:29pm, first published 7:27pm
Newcastle's Jackson Hastings is wrapped up in a Dolphins tackle. Picture by Getty Images
The Newcastle Knights have climbed into the top eight after winning their fifth consecutive game on Saturday, beating the Dolphins 30-28 in a thriller at Perth's Optus Stadium.

