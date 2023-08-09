For four years Marlinda Burkitt has been able to set her sights on a bright future through attending Hunter Homeless Connect Day.
The Hunter resident says she comes each year to the event at Newcastle Showground where she's able to have her eyes tested free of charge and new glasses ordered.
"It helps me out a lot and many people from all over the Hunter," she said.
Eye testing is just one service provided by 130 organisations who were situated in and around the exhibition centre on Wednesday, August 9 where a record crowd of 2500 gathered for the annual event.
For 15 years Hunter Homeless Connect Day has helped link people to vital services from accommodation and housing providers, to health, financial assistance, employment and food security.
"Thank you to the volunteers and services who put this on," Ms Burkitt said.
Hunter Homeless Connect chairperson Michelle Faithfill said the rental, housing and economic crisis affecting most residents made it important they know where they can get help.
"All of those things combined and food security is high on the list now because people can't afford to put food on the table after everything else that they're paying for - but services we have are here to help," she said.
"We have a huge range in the health hub that comes every year from immunisations, podiatry, to nursing and housing, family services, domestic violence services and we have Ausgrid here for the first time."
Onesight lead clinician Michell Downey has been running eye tests at the event for seven years and said it was a rewarding experience.
"We have lots of repeat customers year after year. We recognise that vision and eyesight is one of the most important things for people to be able to have a bright future, and we're really passionate about helping everyone in the community that we can," she said.
Multicultural Connections families team manager Pet Kelly said it was amazing to see all of the service providers in one spot.
"It's really good to see people getting free things and connecting with others," she said.
Ms Faithfill said the point of the day was to provide an inclusive, non-judgemental space for people to feel safe and connect with the services they need.
"We just try to make everyone feel welcome and at home, no judgement, no questions asked, if you need something, we're here to help," she said.
It was also a unique opportunity for the services to connect with each other and act as a one-stop shop for clients.
IN THE NEWS:
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.