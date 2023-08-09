2022 Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott will head up a Newcastle festival aimed at improving inclusion for people with disabilities.
The seven time Australian Open tennis champion and disability advocate will be part of the fourth annual Count Us In festival, which runs from September 4-24.
The festival includes more than 40 events and activities across the city including dancing, art, sports and social events.
Alcott will be the keynote speaker at a lunch for Hunter businesspeople to speak about improving employment and workplace opportunities for people living with disabilities.
The Count Us In program has been developed in collaboration with Community Disability Alliances Hunter and City of Newcastle's Access Inclusion Advisory Committee.
This year's festival has a focus on inclusive employment.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
