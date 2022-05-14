Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Arubah Health holding workshops for Newcastle's Count Us In festival

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
May 14 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FOOD FUN: Founder of Arubah Health Beth Belford (centre) with clients Michael Clarke, Cathy Clarke, Gemma Gill and Arubah Health dietitian Pamela Chia. Picture: Marina Neil

Drumming, accessible fishing and inclusive employment are some of the activities on offer in a two week festival focused on disability inclusion.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.