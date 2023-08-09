Newcastle Knights banking on sell-out crowds to finish off season

THE Newcastle Knights expect their clash with South Sydney at McDonald Jones Stadium next week to sell out well before game day and believe two more capacity crowds could follow.
With four rounds remaining in the regular season, the Knights are seventh on the points table after five consecutive wins, and excitement among the Novocastrian faithful is approaching fever pitch.
Newcastle have three successive games on home turf - against Canterbury this Sunday, Souths and Cronulla - then finish the preliminary rounds by playing St George Illawarra at Kogarah.
If they were to place in the top six, they would host a final in their own backyard for the first time since 2006.
Knights chief executive Phil Gardner said an unprecedented hat-trick of full houses was a realistic goal.
"I don't think we'll sell out this Sunday, but we'll go close," Gardner told the Newcastle Herald.
"But the South Sydney game will definitely be a sell-out, and probably the Cronulla game will be as well.
"And if we can get a home final, that could be three sell-outs in a row. I'm pretty sure that's never happened before in the history of this club.
"In fact, I can't remember two sell-outs in a row."
The club's home-ground record attendance of 32,642, set against Manly in 1995, will remain intact because the stadium's capacity has been reduced.
The last sell-out crowd in Newcastle was for the 2017-18 A-League grand final, which attracted a 29,410-strong turnout.
"There are restrictions now so that we can't stack them in on the hill like we used to," Gardner said. "But we'll still be filling that stadium up, so it'll be fantastic for the club, and the town and the team."
Gardner paid tribute to the club's long-suffering supporters, who last season endured the frustration of 10 losses in 12 home games - a number of them by landslide margins.
This season, Newcastle's record at home is a respectable six wins from nine games.
"The thing the fans want to see is effort at home," Gardner said. "And I think the team have given them that this year. The team haven't let their fans down in a single home game this year, and I don't think they will.
"Even if the wheels completely fell off with injuries or whatever, I'm confident the effort will still be there.
"And the fans are playing their part. I know the players really thrive on their support."
Knights hooker Phoenix Crossland said while he was focused on the Bulldogs, hosting a final in Newcastle would be "insane".
"I'm sure it's at the back of everyone's mind, and mine as well," he said. "I dream of having a home final here. Hopefully it's not too far away."
