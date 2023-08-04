Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Ten-man Broadmeadow lose 4-2 to Sydney United 58 in Australia Cup

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated August 4 2023 - 10:19pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Broadmeadow's Riley Smith on Friday night. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Broadmeadow's Riley Smith on Friday night. Picture by Peter Lorimer

A 10-man Broadmeadow went down fighting in a 4-2 loss to 2022 finalists Sydney United 58 in their round of 32 clash at Magic Park on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.