Western United down Edgeworth 4-0 in Australia Cup round of 32

By Craig Kerry
Updated August 9 2023 - 9:26pm, first published 9:00pm
Edgeworth's Tom Curran contests a header with Tomoki Imai on Wednesday night. Picture Sproule Sports Focus
Former Jet Angus Thurgate made a winning return to the Hunter, playing a full game in his competitive debut for Western United as they defeated Edgeworth 4-0 in the Australia Cup round of 32 on Wednesday night at Jack McLaughlan Oval.

