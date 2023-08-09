Western United down Edgeworth 4-0 in Australia Cup round of 32

Former Jet Angus Thurgate made a winning return to the Hunter, playing a full game in his competitive debut for Western United as they defeated Edgeworth 4-0 in the Australia Cup round of 32 on Wednesday night at Jack McLaughlan Oval.
Lachlan Wales scored twice as the 2022 A-League champions moved into the round of 16. They led the Northern NSW NPL side 3-0 at the break.
Noah Botic looked to have scored the opener for Western United in the ninth minute with a tap-in after Eagles keeper Ben Conway blocked a shot, but he was ruled offside.
Botic, though, got on the board in the 20th minute with a class touch from close range into the roof of the net off Wales' ball in from the right.
Botic set up United's second goal in the 28th minute when he strode clear after a turnover on halfway before laying off for Michael Ruhs to score one-on-one.
Wales tapped in for 3-0 in the 31st minute after Riku Danzaki's scrambling lunge knocked a loose ball his way. His second goal, another tap in, came in the 58th minute after Conway slipped.
There were some bright moments for the hosts, mostly in the second half.
Joey Melmeth had a shot blocked in the 69th minute then was wide with another in the 7st after striker Callum Stalling made a run from halfway when Thurgate was dispossessed.
Thurgate, though, had better moments, including a nice ball to Ruhs in the 19th minute that the striker hit over the bar.
Edgeworth survived a torrid run through the cup, beating three top NPL opponents in extra-time matches to make the round of 32.
The toll has shown late in the season as the Eagles faded out of NPL finals contention. Their hopes ended last weekend with a 1-1 draw against Adamstown leaving them four points off the pace. They finish their season against Charlestown at home on Sunday.
Broadmeadow lost 4-2 to Sydney United 58 last Friday in their cup game. The Jets host Brisbane Roar at Maitland Sportsground on Monday night.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
