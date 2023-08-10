Newcastle Herald
University of Newcastle Graduate Diploma in Teaching creates high school teachers in 12 months

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated August 10 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 4:30pm
Professor John Fischetti, Professor Susan Ledger, Department of Education's Josie Bailey and Newcastle High School principal Janene Rosser. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
The University of Newcastle has launched a new course allowing students to teach in high schools in one year as a strategy to fill widespread shortages in the industry.

