Rest and recovery will be critical as the Matildas prepare for an historic World Cup semi-final against world No.4 ranked England at Stadium Australia on Wednesday night with an eye on an appearance in the final, four days later.
The semi-final showdown comes just four days after an epic 0-0 (7-6) quarter-final win on penalties against France in Brisbane on Saturday night, and means potentially three do-or-die games in the space of eight days.
Gauging by Tony Gustavsson's approach to Australia's five games so far in this World Cup, there is not likely to be many, if any changes, to his starting side on Wednesday night.
It means those playing high-percentage match minutes, and there are plenty of them, will need to be closely managed. The Matildas coach has used his substitutes sparingly.
A deep look at the statistics so far shows us that a core group have played the bulk of the match minutes, which total 550 minutes across five games if you include stoppage time.
There was also an additional 20 minutes for the dramatic penalty shoot-out, which involved 10 players from each side. Twelve Matildas players have featured in all five games, with Gustavsson sticking closely to his first XI line-up.
"What is good is that we have continuity with what we are doing and clear playing styles," Gustavsson said.
"We don't really need to train to be tactically prepared. It is more about making sure we are mentally and physically prepared for the semi-final coming up. These players are on a mission."
Five players - goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold and the back four of Steph Catley, Clare Hunt, Alanna Kennedy plus Ellie Carpenter - have played every minute of every match, including the 30 minutes of extra time against world No.5 France at Suncorp Stadium.
Forward Caitlin Foord plus midfielders Katrina Gorry and Kyra Cooney-Cross have virtually played every minute as well.
Foord came off one minute before full-time was blown in Australia's 2-0 round-of-16 win over Denmark at Stadium Australia on August 7.
Cooney-Cross was replaced by Tameka Yallop with four minutes remaining of extra time against Les Bleues on Saturday night.
Gorry, who according to fifa.com statistics has covered an impressive 57.68 kilometres in her five appearances, was substituted in the 96th minute of their final group game against Canada.
Other starters and key players have been central forward pairing Mary Fowler (418 minutes in four games) and Emily van Egmond (345 minutes in five games) plus wingers Hayley Raso (442 minutes across five games) and Cortnee Vine (221 minutes in five games).
In total, Gustavsson has used 17 players from his squad of 23, but some of the substitutes' match minutes have been minimal.
Alex Chidiac's sole appearance off the bench in Australia's 3-2 group loss to Nigeria comprised 18 minutes, including 13 additional minutes.
Yallop was used late against Denmark and France and has played just 11 minutes, but was on the field for the penalty shoot-out.
Clare Polkinghorne, playing at her fifth World Cup, has had 56 minutes off the bench in four matches.
Charlotte Grant has been used once, getting three minutes at the end of Australia's 4-0 rout of Olympic champions Canada.
Catley said, "It's just using years of hard work, years and years of running and conditioning and everything that you know, you've put in the work and prepared for, it prepares you for moments like that."
"You can fall back on the work that you've done, and I've done plenty of it and so has every other girl out there and I think that's what it comes down to.
"It's the work you've put in and the understanding of each other and helping each other, and if someone's struggling someone else steps in and helps.
"So that's where we are as a team right now and everyone's there for each other. If one person falls down, the next steps up and it's very, very special."
Which brings us to Sam Kerr. The 29-year-old Matildas captain and leading goalscorer missed the group phase with a much-publicised calf complaint.
The Chelsea superstar was given 16 minutes off the bench against Denmark then replaced van Egmond in the 55th minute in the quarter-final on Saturday night.
She was on the field for 78 minutes in total, including extra time and stoppage time, before the dramatic shoot-out.
Kerr showed some good moments but also looked to be conserving herself at times as the game wore on.
Considering that and the short turnaround, it would seem a stretch to think she could start the semi-final.
How Gustavsson plays it on Wednesday night remains to be seen.
A quick look at England reveals they have also only used 17 players in their five games, but appear to have rotated players more.
Only three - goalkeeper Mary Earps plus defenders Millie Bright and Alex Greenwood - have played every minute of every match, with eight featuring in all games.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
