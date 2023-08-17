Behind the solid wooden door of Foghorn Brewery on Thursday lunchtime, curiosity seekers would have come across a considered moment of culture in Newcastle. It's hard to beat a cold craft beer, a glass of wine, a plate of barramundi and two world-class guitarists topping and tailing the event with a lively playlist, including originals.
But such is the Newcastle Music Festival, now in its sixth year, pioneering the unexpected moments of musical magic at all times of the day. For Music on a Plate - Two Guitars, virtuosos Mark Johns and Guy Strazz played to an audience of nearly 80. The event and venue for it have become a popular tradition of the festival.
This year the festival features 15 concerts over 10 days, ending this Sunday, August 20.
On Tuesday, the festival held a lunchtime concert featuring organist Peter Guy at Christ Church Cathedral. Part of the tradition there is a barbecue lunch on entry, created and sold by John Cornell, the festival's corporate liaison and a fan of the arts.
Remaining festival events include the Dungeon Big Band concert at Adamstown Uniting Church on Thursday night; Brahms and More concert on Friday night at Christ Church Cathedral, which includes a new piece by Newcastle composer David Banney; Rising Stars Recital on Saturday afternoon at Adamstown Uniting Church, Deborah Conway and Willy Zygier at Christ Church Cathedral on Saturday night, and the Festival Finale - Mozart's Clarinet featuring Mitchell Berick on Sunday afternoon at Christ Church Cathedral.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He writes about culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
