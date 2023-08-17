Newcastle Herald
Guitar duo at Foghorn add to the shades of culture in music festival

By Jim Kellar
August 17 2023 - 7:00pm
Behind the solid wooden door of Foghorn Brewery on Thursday lunchtime, curiosity seekers would have come across a considered moment of culture in Newcastle. It's hard to beat a cold craft beer, a glass of wine, a plate of barramundi and two world-class guitarists topping and tailing the event with a lively playlist, including originals.

