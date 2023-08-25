Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Gretta Ray harnessing the power of TikTok to take career forward for Positive Spin

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
August 25 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gretta Ray's second album Positive Spin embraces a full electro-pop sound. Picture by Cybele
Gretta Ray's second album Positive Spin embraces a full electro-pop sound. Picture by Cybele

IF Gretta Ray had any doubts concerning the usefulness of TikTok for musicians they were well and truly erased when she uploaded a cover of Billy Joel's Vienna last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.