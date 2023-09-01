Newcastle Herald
Jury hung over whether Russel Rajapakse murdered Corey Breceljnik at Watanobbi in 2020

By Nick Bielby
Updated September 1 2023 - 4:59pm, first published 3:30pm
Russel Rajapakse.
A Supreme Court jury has been unable to reach a decision over an alleged drug rip murder on the Central Coast.

