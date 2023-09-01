A Supreme Court jury has been unable to reach a decision over an alleged drug rip murder on the Central Coast.
The jury, which retired to consider a verdict on the afternoon of August 22, was unable to reach a unanimous or majority verdict as of 3:30pm on September 1 after deliberating for more than a week.
Mr Rajapaske was charged with murder and aggravated assault with intent to rob over the death of Corey Breceljnik.
The 26-year-old father-of-two suffered fatal stab wounds in October, 2020, outside a home at Watanobbi on the Central Coast after he allegedly refused to hand over stolen methamphetamine.
He was rushed to hospital, where he died the following day.
Mr Rajapakse's trial in Newcastle Supreme Court focused on what happened outside the home in Slim Close, whether Rajapakse inflicted the fatal wound and whether he was acting in self-defence during a "fight" with Mr Breceljnik over the stolen drugs.
Ultimately, the jury must have been unsure whether to accept crucial evidence of Mr Breceljnik's friend who said he was outside the home in Slim Close and witnessed the stabbing.
The hung jury means Mr Rajapakse will face a re-trial.
