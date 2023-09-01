The Tomaree Coastal Walk was officially unveiled on Friday, with Port Stephens MP Kate Washington describing it as one of the most "special places on the planet".
The $6.7 million NSW government project comprises a 27-kilometre walk along the Port Stephens coast from Tomaree Head to Birubi Point.
The walk winds through Tomaree National Park, secluded beaches and rock ledges, taking in angophora forests, boardwalks and easy-to-navigate tracks.
New lookouts provide "panoramic views of the ocean" and prime spots for whale-watching during the annual migration of humpback whales.
Officials believe it will boost tourism in the area, beyond the traditional summer season.
Tomaree Head attracts more than 300,000 visitors a year, but it is hoped the walk will attract adventurers to turn day trips and overnight stays into multi-day trips - boosting cafes, restaurants and accommodation.
NSW Premier Chris Minns said the walk underlined the government's "deep commitment to our state's spectacular natural beauty" and to "boost tourism in regional communities".
"This enhancement of Tomaree National Park adds another breathtaking experience," Mr Minns said.
Environment Minister Penny Sharpe said the walk will "provide a first-class nature-based tourism attraction for Port Stephens, promote the natural and Aboriginal cultural heritage of Tomaree National Park and build a legacy for future generations".
"This area is steeped in history with ancient volcanic peaks, deep and ongoing connection with Worimi people, rich WWII heritage, whales, wildflowers and wildlife just waiting to be discovered," Ms Sharpe said.
She said walkers could choose from "a series of short, half-day or multi-day walk options".
"Visitors can do self-guided walks of the entire route or tackle shorter sections of track in any direction, with expanded parking along the walk's length."
Port Stephens MP Kate Washington said Tomaree National Park was "one of the most special places in Port Stephens and on the planet".
Ms Washington said the area's "iconic headland" and "sensational sand dunes" were part of the "culturally significant Worimi Conservation Lands".
The upgrades allow access for wheelchairs and those with mobility restrictions.
