The state government will engage with Origin Energy about a potential extension of Eraring power station.
While falling short of confirming the coal-fired generator will remain open, the government has confirmed it accepts that it may be necessary to keep the coal-fired generator beyond mid-2025 in order to provide energy security during the roll-out of the clean energy transition.
The development is among 54 recommendations made by the Cameron O'Reilly as part of a check up of the state's electricity supply and reliability.
The government has also accepted a recommendation that it seeks clarity from Origin on Eraring to provide certainty for workers or suppliers.
The government has not commented on how much taxpayers' could potentially pay to keep Eraring open.
IN THE NEWS:
The government released the Dr O'Reilly's report and its response on Tuesday. It has accepted 50 recommendations, 44 in full, three in part and three are already underway or complete.
"NSW has no time to waste as a coal-fired power station retires and needs to be replaced by renewable energy generation, transmission and storage," Energy Minister Penny Sharpe said.
"The check-up by Cameron O'Reilly and his team is a clearsighted assessment that has kicked the tiers of energy policy in NSW.
