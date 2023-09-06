A BIKIE gang member caught dealing ice in a secret police sting spanning three months has admitted to supplying more than 506g of methylamphetamine in exchange for $112,000 in cash.
Messages sent on end-to-end encryption service Signal reveal Dean Hyland facilitated deals on four separate occasions between November 2022 and January this year between Mount Pritchard and Bar Beach.
The 52-year-old, who is a known member of the Life and Death Outlaw Motorcycle Gang, pleaded guilty to one charge of supplying an amount of methylamphetamine which is not less than a large commercial quantity in Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday.
He was arrested by highway patrol officers on an unrelated offence in January, after the State Crime Command's Raptor Squad started Strike Force Jellingal to investigate the supply of methylamphetamine in Sydney's west.
The police operation began on November 28 when Hyland met with undercover officer 'Witness A' at a McDonalds carpark at Liverpool.
Hyland and Witness A drove to a house at Mount Pritchard to pick up two ounces of ice in exchange for $19,600 cash.
After the deal, the pair exchanged phone numbers before Witness A dropped Hyland off at Liverpool train station.
Later on December 8, police recorded a call from Hyland to Witness A on the encrypted service.
At the same time, Witness A was waiting in the carpark of Liverpool train station when Hyland approached him with a blonde-haired woman who he claimed was his daughter.
The trio drove to a 7-Eleven on Cambramatta Road West where Witness A bought drinks for Hyland and his daughter before they headed to the same home they'd visited before to pick up drugs.
Eventually Witness A handed Hyland a green Woolworths bag full of $32,600 in cash, when he returned he had a knotted plastic bag and resealable plastic bag containing a crystallised substance.
Two days later, Hyland messaged Witness A on Signal again to arrange a meet up the following Friday.
Eventually it was decided Hyland would supply five ounces of ice for $30,000 at Bar Beach carpark on December 16.
At almost midday, Witness A pulled up, ten minutes later Hyland parked his grey Mazda 3 nearby and hopped in.
They drove around for a while, stopped at a cafe and eventually drove back to the carpark.
At about 12:30pm, a black Mazda 3 pulled up and Witness A handed Hyland $30,100 in a green Woolworths bag.
Hyland facilitated the deal, and a month later was back at it again.
Between January 9 and 15, Hyland and Witness A arranged to buy five ounces of ice for $30,000 - with a plan to meet at Bar Beach carpark on January 16.
When the pair met up, Hyland told him he had "done him a solid and got eight ounces", in exchange for $30,100.
Hyland told him he'd got the price down and that Witness A owed him $15,000 next time for the extra three ounces he'd given him.
When Hyland left, Witness A weighed the package which came in at just 5.5 ounces. Hyland didn't respond to his calls and messages about the missing drugs.
On January 18, police searched a room at a Carrington pub where Hyland had been staying - but came up empty handed except for clothing he'd worn on deals.
Two days later officers visited a home at Wallsend where a friend of Hyland's lived.
In a bedroom, officers found a few bags including a duffel bag full of personal belongings, and a mobile phone which was linked to the number used on Signal.
A navy blue and black 'man bag' was also found which officers had seen Hyland wearing throughout the investigation.
On February 14, Hyland was arrested. He has remained in custody ever since.
His case will return to Newcastle District Court in October.
Hyland's co-accused, convicted killer and associate of the Life and Death Outlaw Motorcycle Gang David Wildsmith, 36, pleaded guilty in August to supplying 140 grams of ice to an undercover police officer in Bar Beach car park.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.