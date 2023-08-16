A CONVICTED killer and associate of the Life and Death Outlaw Motorcycle Gang has pleaded guilty to supplying 140 grams of ice to an undercover police officer in Bar Beach car park.
David Wildsmith, 36, of Coogee, who was jailed in 2010 for a maximum of 16 years for the murder of James Tautari in Sydney's West, appeared in Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday where he pleaded guilty to supplying an indictable quantity of methamphetamine.
Wildsmith will next appear in Newcastle District Court next month to get a sentence date.
Wildsmith and his co-accused, alleged Life and Death OMCG member Dean Hyland, were arrested in February after a three-month investigation from Strike Force Raptor officers into the supply of methamphetamine in Sydney's West.
Hyland, himself a convicted killer who served more than 20 years in jail for the 1998 execution-style murder of Alan Brown at Wyong in 1998, was represented by solicitor John Anthony when his matter was mentioned briefly on Wednesday.
He has not entered any pleas to a number of drug supply charges and will next appear in court on October 6.
Mr Hyland, 52, was allegedly communicating with a person, known only as Witness A, using an end-to-end encrypted messaging service when the pair discussed supplying five ounces of methamphetamine for $30,000 at Bar Beach car park on December 16 last year.
Witness A arrived in the car park about 11.40am before it is alleged Mr Hyland arrived about 10 minutes later and got into his car.
The pair drove around before returning to Bar Beach car park when Wildsmith arrived in another car and Witness A handed over $30,000 in a green bag.
Mr Hyland allegedly got into Wildsmith's car and Wildsmith handed him a black package containing 139 grams of 75 per cent pure methamphetamine.
Mr Hyland allegedly handed the green bag, now containing methamphetamine, back to Witness A and the two bikies drove away from the scene.
Wildsmith was arrested at Cessnock on February 7 and later charged.
When he was 22, Wildsmith and four other young men were convicted of killing Mr Tautari in St Clair on Boxing Day, 2007.
Wildsmith was found guilty of murder and later jailed for a maximum of 16 years, with a non-parole period of 12 years.
He became eligible for parole in 2020 and his parole period does not expire until 2024.
