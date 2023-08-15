Teenage driver dies in three-vehicle highway crash

A man has died after a multi-vehicle crash on the Central Coast.
Emergency crews were called to the scene, involving two cars and a truck, on the Pacific Highway at Wadalba at about 4.20pm on Tuesday, police said.
The driver of a Ford Falcon, a 17-year-old man, died at the scene.
Paramedics treated the truck driver - a 41-year-old man - before they took him to John Hunter Hospital for treatment and mandatory testing.
The driver of a Mazda - a 46-year-old woman - was also treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers from Tuggerah Lakes Police District established a crime scene and, with the assistance of specialist officers, began investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
Anyone with information or dash cam footage is being urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
