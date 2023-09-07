Newcastle Herald
Papenhuyzen to visit Wenty for Million Dollar Chase final

September 8 2023 - 9:00am
Ryan Papenhuyzen is a huge supporter of Greyhounds As Pets. Picture supplied
One of Australia's biggest rugby league stars and renowned greyhound lover, Ryan Papenhuyzen, has confirmed his role as a special guest at Wentworth Park for the Ladbrokes Million Dollar Chase Final on October 13.

