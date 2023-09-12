THE young man accused of a hit and run in which Cardiff South teenager Bryson Dimovski was killed has made a brief appearance at Belmont Local Court.
21-year-old Jaycob Issac Gemza is facing serious charges over an alleged hit and run at Lake Macquarie shortly after midnight on Saturday, July 29.
Lake Macquarie police were called to Macquarie Road at Warners Bay, about 800m north of the Medcalf Street intersection, after reports of a crash.
They found an electric scooter nearby and 14-year-old Bryson unresponsive.
His parents, Andrew and Melissa Dimovski, later said they think their son may have been travelling to meet friends at the Warners Bay Ice Skating Stadium when he was hit.
"We are not 100 per cent certain (of all the details) but he had to be home before 6pm," Mr Dimovski said.
"(When he didn't come home) that's when we got concerned because he normally would have called us. He didn't because he was lying dead on the side of the road.
Mr Gemza was arrested at a home in Maryland and taken to Belmont Police Station and charged with dangerous driving occasioning death-drive manner dangerous, negligent driving (occasioning death), and fail to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing death.
The matter has been adjourned to Newcastle Local Court for mention on October 11, and Mr Gemza has been excused from attending if legally represented on that day.
He remains on conditional bail and his license has been suspended.
Family members describe the deceased 14-year-old former Year 8 Warners Bay High School student as a charismatic, mature young man who always had a twinkle in his eye.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.