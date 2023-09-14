Newcastle Herald
Accused Singleton firebug Daniel Tudor faces court over grass fires

Updated September 14 2023 - 5:33pm, first published 2:50pm
A YOUNG man accused of starting two grass fires in two days at Singleton and Glenridding has appeared in court for the first time.

