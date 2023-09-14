A YOUNG man accused of starting two grass fires in two days at Singleton and Glenridding has appeared in court for the first time.
Daniel Jay Tudor, 23, of Hunterview, appeared in Singleton Local Court on Thursday charged with two counts of intentionally causing a fire and being reckless as to its spread.
Mr Tudor, who remains on conditional bail, did not enter any pleas and the matter was adjourned until October.
Police say emergency services were called to Rose Point Park at Singleton about 2pm on August 11 after reports of a grass fire.
The next day, at the same time, emergency services were called to another blaze at Sewerage Works Lane at Glenridding.
Crews from Fire and Rescue NSW and the Rural Fire Service worked together to extinguish both fires.
Hunter Valley police were called set up crime scenes at both fires.
Following investigations, police arrested Mr Tudor at his Hunterview home about 90 minutes after the second fire.
He was taken to Singleton police station, charged and granted conditional bail by police.
