My view on the Voice is influenced by my experience as a criminal law defence solicitor and small business owner, having practised in Newcastle for almost 30 years. I have represented many Aboriginal men and women, many of whom are from profoundly disadvantaged backgrounds. In April 1991, the Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody report was published. Since the report's release in 1991, more than 455 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have died in custody. Despite the report's findings and recommendations, First Nations people continue to be among the most incarcerated people in the world. Aboriginal people now die in custody at a greater rate than before the report, with an average of 15.1 deaths a year between 1991 and 2018 compared with 10.5 deaths a year between 1980 and 1989. First Nations adults are 12.5 times more likely to be incarcerated than non-Indigenous people and First Nations youth are 26 times more likely to be incarcerated.