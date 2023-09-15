Newcastle Herald
Screaming Jets mourning the death of founding member and songwriter Paul Woseen

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
Updated September 15 2023 - 9:56pm, first published 9:30pm
Paul Woseen, right, with Screaming Jets singer Dave Gleeson. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Paul Woseen, right, with Screaming Jets singer Dave Gleeson. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

PAUL Woseen, a founding member of legendary Newcastle rock band The Screaming Jets has died.

